Suspended sentence granted in Carl Junction domestic assault case

Apr. 20—A 29-year-old defendant was granted a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty this week to felony domestic assault in an attack of his ex-girlfriend two years ago in Carl Junction.

Tyler J. Stark pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement dismissing two related counts of burglary and robbery, and allowing the suspended sentence.

Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea arrangement and assessed Stark seven years for the conviction, but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years.

The charges stemmed from an incident Feb. 16, 2020, when the defendant entered the home of a former girlfriend through her garage, looking for a guitar that belonged to his grandfather, according to a probable-cause affidavit. When he confronted the victim in a bedroom and demanded the guitar, she told him to leave.

He then grabbed her by her clothes and pulled her off the bed onto the floor and started punching her in the face. The two then fought for control of a cellphone she had in her pocket, and he took it from her to keep her from calling police, according to the affidavit.

The defendant purportedly threw a television at her before leaving with the cellphone that belonged to her mother and taking $69 with him that he found in the bedroom.