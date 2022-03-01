Suspended sentence granted convicted felon nabbed with gun

Mar. 1—A convicted felon from Kansas caught in Carthage a year ago in possession of a handgun has been granted a suspended sentence.

Cornelius A. Austin Jr., 29, of Coffeyville, Kansas, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon and was sentenced by Judge David Mouton to three years with execution of the term suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

The conviction stems from an arrest during a traffic stop Feb. 1, 2021, by police in Carthage. The odor of marijuana led to a search of the vehicle in which Austin was a passenger and the discovery of a 9 mm handgun in his possession.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant had a prior felony conviction for burglary and is prohibited from possessing firearms.