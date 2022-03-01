Suspended sentence granted in Granby man's forgery case

Mar. 1—A Jasper County judge granted a Granby man a suspended sentence Monday on a forgery conviction.

Judge Dean Dankelson sentenced Jacob R. Miksell, 36, to seven years, but he suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years.

The defendant had been facing a more serious offense of a trafficking in stolen identities as well as the forgery count in connection with a traffic stop conducted Dec. 30, 2018, by a Joplin police officer.

The officer purportedly found two forms of identification belonging to another man and 13 checks made out to that man in Miksell's vehicle. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that he had been arrested the previous month after he presented a forged check at Southwest Missouri Bank on the account of an 84-year-old woman.