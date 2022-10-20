Suspended sentence granted in Joplin arson case

Oct. 20—A 28-year-old Joplin man was granted a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty this week to setting fire to the exterior of a house on West Third Street in Joplin.

Ronald J. Deloney pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree arson in a plea agreement calling for a suspended five-year term. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and placed Deloney on supervised probation for five years.

The conviction pertains to a fire Nov. 6, 2021, in the 300 block of West Third Street. No one was injured in the fire at a residence owned by Joanna Hadley, but it caused extensive damage to the exterior, Joplin police said at the time.

Video surveillance footage of a man spotted at the scene of the fire around the time it was set led to Deloney's arrest.