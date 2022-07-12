Suspended sentence granted in Joplin man's drug case

Jul. 12—A 48-year-old Joplin man was granted a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty this week to a reduced offense on felony drug and firearm charges.

Ruben R. Blanco pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of possession of a controlled substance in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of unlawful use of a weapon and allowing the suspended sentence. Blanco had been facing a more serious count of delivery of a controlled substance as well as the weapon charge from an arrest following a traffic stop on Dec. 4, 2020, in Joplin.

Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Blanco five years on the drug possession conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

Joplin police Detective Veronica Bailey arrested Blanco on the charges after stopping him for driving at night in town with his headlights on bright. A consent search of his person turned up a drug pipe and subsequent search of his vehicle resulted in the discovery of three bags containing 15.3 grams of meth and some scales for weighing drugs, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The officer also located a handgun under his driver's seat, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.