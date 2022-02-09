Suspended sentence granted in Joplin truck stop stabbing

Feb. 9—NEOSHO, Mo. — A North Carolina truck driver pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced felony count of assault in the stabbing of another driver at the Petro truck stop in Joplin and was assessed a suspended sentence and probation.

Rolando Rosales Jr., 29, of Lexington, North Carolina, changed his plea to guilty in Newton County Circuit Court on an amended count of third-degree assault in a plea deal dismissing a related count of armed criminal action. Rosales had been facing a more serious charge of first-degree assault in the Oct. 17 stabbing of John Boddie, 56, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Rosales to one year in the Missouri Department of Corrections with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for two years.

Rosales stabbed Boddie in the abdomen with a knife in the parking lot of the truck stop on the southwest side of Joplin.

A probable-cause affidavit stated that the two drivers got into an argument over how close Rosales' truck was parked to Boddie's truck. Rosales purportedly shoved Boddie, who retaliated by punching Rosales twice in the face. Rosales then pulled out a knife, stabbed Boddie and chased him into the truck stop's store before backing off.

Prosecutor Will Lynch said the plea offer was made in light of the issue the state faced with the availability of an out-of-state victim for testifying at trial.