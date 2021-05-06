Suspended sentence granted in Vernon County domestic assault case

May 6—NEVADA, Mo. — A Vernon County judge has granted a 33-year-old Nevada man a suspended sentence and probation in a felony domestic assault case.

Melvin R. Foley IV entered an Alford plea Monday in Vernon County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree domestic assault and related misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident in a plea deal allowing the suspended sentence. The defendant had been facing a count of first-degree domestic assault in the case. An Alford plea accepts no guilt but concedes that a conviction would be the likely result if the case were to proceed to trial.

Judge James Nichols accepted the plea agreement and assessed Foley six years on the domestic assault conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years. The judge also imposed a sentence of 30 days in jail for the misdemeanor offense with credit for time already served.

Foley rammed another man's car with his vehicle Aug. 25 in Nevada and got out and punched the man several times while he was still seated in his car. He then dragged the victim out of his car and "started stomping on his head," according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Several witnesses to the assault provided police with the assailant's license plate number. The victim, who was treated at a hospital for extensive injuries to his face, also identified Foley as his attacker.