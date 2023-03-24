Suspended sentence handed down to rapist

Mar. 24—A convicted rapist also accused of beating a man in Kalispell in 2021 earned a pair of suspended sentences in Flathead County District Court on Tuesday.

Judge Robert Allison handed down March 21 a 10-year suspended sentence with the state Department of Corrections to Fabian Alexander Calderon for a rape charge stemming from 2019. He also gave the 24-year-old a suspended five-year sentence for the 2021 criminal endangerment charge. The two sentences are to run consecutive to one another.

Calderon received credit for 170 days of time served on the former charge and 167 for the latter. Allison ordered that Calderon pay $4,149.52 to the victim in the criminal endangerment case and enroll in sex offender treatment for the rape case.

Calderon is now designated a level one sex offender, according to court records.

Initially maintaining his innocence, Calderon reached a plea agreement spanning both cases in November. In exchange for the guilty pleas, prosecutors offered to recommend the suspended, consecutive sentences.

Prosecutors filed the sexual intercourse without consent charge against Calderon first, in March 2022. According to court documents, Kalispell Police Department detectives launched an investigation after meeting with his victim in May 2019.

She told authorities that Calderon raped her following a bonfire party involving alcohol, court documents said. The two had driven to an apartment complex afterward and Calderon allegedly pinned her down in the backseat of a vehicle and raped her.

Prosecutors filed the criminal endangerment charge against him in October 2022, alleging he — aided by a woman — punched and later beat a man with a skateboard in June 2021. The victim suffered a broken nose, according to court documents.

