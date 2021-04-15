Suspended sentence imposed in crash that cost man his leg

Apr. 15—DANVERS — A Peabody woman received a suspended two-year jail term and must complete a driver safety course after admitting Tuesday that she caused a crash that cost a Danvers man his leg nearly two years ago.

"She sentenced me to a lifetime of hard labor and financial distress," Donald Yeaton, 69, told a Salem District Court judge on Tuesday during a hearing where Keila Lara Diaz, 22, of 38 Keyes Drive, Peabody, pleaded guilty to a driving to endanger charge.

Yeaton, a longtime employee of the town of Danvers public works department, was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the afternoon of July 15, 2019.

Diaz was rushing back to work after being delayed at a medical appointment. It was around 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that Yeaton stopped at the red light at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Endicott Street. When the light changed, he began to pull out onto Endicott.

But Diaz, heading west on Endicott Street, didn't notice that the light had changed. One witness said the Mazda she was driving was "going 1,000 miles an hour," according to a police report.

By the time she tried to stop it was too late.

The impact left Yeaton with severe injuries to his leg. Yeaton told the judge that despite the efforts of one of the top orthopedic surgeons in the state — a doctor who had treated Boston Marathon bombing victims — he eventually lost the majority of his left leg.

He has a prosthetic, which cost $36,000, of which insurance covered 75%. He will have to replace it every five to six years, he told Judge Carol-Ann Fraser Tuesday.

"Because of her actions, I'm doomed," he said. "The bills are going to keep coming in."

Diaz's lawyer, Oriosiz Santana, acknowledged the serious impact the accident had on Yeaton, but told Fraser the crash also had an effect on his client, who, along with her younger sister, was also injured.

"She was driving a little too fast," Santana told the judge. He blamed her actions on her inexperience as a driver at the time and the stress of being late to return to work.

Santana asked the judge to continue the case without a finding for two years, to spare Diaz a record.

Fraser, however, said she would go along with the prosecution's recommendation of a guilty finding, the two-year suspended sentence and two years of probation.

She also imposed a mandatory 60-day license suspension, and ordered that Diaz cannot drive again until she completes a driver safety course and a brain injury awareness class.

After a break to discuss the judge's decision, Diaz agreed to accept the sentence and pleaded guilty.

