Suspended sentence ordered for false call that sent Streetsboro police to home

A Streetsboro teen is not going to jail for a false report leading Streetsboro police to briefly believe a girl was threatening her mother with a gun at their home last spring.

Judge Becky Doherty sentenced the 19-year-old man to 180 days in Portage County Jail Monday, but suspended the sentence.

The teen pleaded guilty to first-degree misdemeanor falsification in October.

Streetsboro police said they responded to a Merlyn Lane home after someone, later identified as the teen, called claiming to be a woman living at the home and that her 17-year-old daughter was threatening her with a gun during the late morning May 21.

Police said the caller correctly provided the names of both mother and daughter.

Police surrounded the home, but were quickly able to contact the residents and determined they had no idea what was happening. No injuries were reported.

In a plea deal, the misdemeanor charge was amended down from fourth-degree felony swatting, the lone charge in a grand jury indictment.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Teen sentence for false call that sent Streetsboro police to home