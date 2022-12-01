Suspended sentences given to man accused of spitting on cops

Dec. 1—After allegedly stealing wine, fighting a supermarket store employee and spitting on Kalispell Police officers in July, Robert Eugene McCarty received multiple suspended sentences earlier this month.

McCarty, 35, had pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor assault with bodily fluid in September after striking a deal with prosecutors. He initially faced felony robbery and misdemeanor assault with bodily fluid charges.

Judge Amy Eddy, following the terms of that agreement, handed down on Nov. 10 a suspended five years with the state Department of Corrections for the former charge and a suspended year in county jail for the latter. He also was ordered to pay $678 in restitution to the Kalispell Police Department.

The two sentences will run concurrently.

Officers arrested McCarty in a local library on July 13 after tracking him from a store where he stole wine and fought with employees, according to court documents. McCarty allegedly bit one of the employees hard enough to draw blood.

A witness shadowed McCarty and aided police officers in finding the 35-year-old. Placed inside a patrol car, McCarty allegedly began spitting at officers. That continued at police headquarters, court documents said. As authorities tried to get a hood on him, McCarty managed to spit in the face of one of the officers and then expressed hope they would contract a virus from his saliva.

During McCarty's Sept. 20 change of plea hearing, he expressed remorse for his actions and described his presence in the courtroom as a wake up call.

"I'm a little grateful for the opportunity to be here," he said at the time.

Eddy also gave McCarty credit for 68 days of time served.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.