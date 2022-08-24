Suspended sentences granted in 2 sex offender registration cases

Aug. 24—Two defendants pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to violating Missouri's sex offender registration law and were granted suspended sentences.

Ronald R. Belcher, 49, changed his plea to guilty in Judge Gayle Crane's courtroom in a plea agreement and was assessed a four-year suspended sentence with five years of supervised probation.

Belcher, who has a prior conviction for child molestation, was detained April 13 by Joplin police when an officer found him passed out near the intersection of First Street and Joplin Avenue. Belcher was charged with the registration violation when the officer learned that he had been homeless in Joplin for two weeks without reporting a change of address from his former address in Noel.

Dallas W. Hall, 41, of Joplin, pleaded guilty to the charge before Judge David Mouton and was granted a three-year suspended sentence with five years of supervised probation.

Hall pleaded guilty in 2005 in Kingston to a misdemeanor count of child molestation in a case in which he was accused of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl.

He was arrested in April 2021 for failing to keep his registration current with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department. He still has another count of the offense pending against him from an arrest in January of this year.