Suspended sentences granted in Carthage man's drug, firearm case

Nov. 16—A Carthage man has been granted suspended sentences and probation on felony drug and firearm offenses.

Scott B. Browning, 38, entered an Alford plea Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of unlawful use of a weapon and three other felony drug possession cases. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.

Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and assessed Browning six years on both convictions, with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

The convictions pertain to an arrest Feb. 26, 2020, after a call reporting a man with a shotgun threatening to shoot everyone at an address in Carthage. Officers responding to the call found Browning loading items from a shed into a truck.

Officers discovered a shotgun on the rear floorboard of the truck and a glove on the back seat containing three small bags of methamphetamine, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Further investigation determined that the defendant had been in an argument with an occupant of the residence and that Browning purportedly had come back into the residence through a back door armed with the shotgun and a bat and threatened to kill everyone, according to the affidavit.

Browning has several prior felony convictions for assault and drug possession, and is prohibited by law from possession of firearms.