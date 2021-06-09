Suspended sentences granted in felony drugs, gun case

Jun. 9—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 30-year-old Joplin man recently was assessed suspended sentences and probation on his Newton County Circuit Court plea to felony drug and gun charges.

Eric P. Hembree pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement calling for four-year suspended sentences and five years of supervised probation.

Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea deal and assessed the agreed-upon sentences with the condition that Hembree complete a local court program he was required to enter when he pleaded guilty Nov. 30 in Jasper County to a charge of receiving stolen property.

The Newton County convictions pertain to an arrest March 10, 2019, in Joplin when an officer checking out a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on South Red Fox Run found Hembree asleep in the vehicle with a loaded syringe in his lap and a handgun holstered on his hip.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, three bags containing methamphetamine were found in the vehicle along with some pills and drug paraphernalia.