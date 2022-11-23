Suspended sentences granted Raytown man on firearm, stolen car convictions

Nov. 23—A defendant facing firearm charges in Jackson County was granted suspended sentences Monday on firearm and vehicle tampering charges incurred two years ago in Jasper County.

Judge Gayle Crane on Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court granted Samuel J. Hughes, 33, of Raytown, seven-year suspended sentences on convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm and vehicle tampering. The judge further ordered that he pay $3,075 in restitution.

The sentencing was in accordance with a plea agreement reached between Hughes and the Jasper County prosecutor's office with respect to his failure to abide by the requirements of a local treatment court program that he had entered in June.

The vehicle tampering conviction pertained to the theft April 29, 2020, of a car from a woman in Joplin. The firearm offense concerned an arrest May 19, 2020, after a report of a shot fired in the 1300 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue in Joplin.

Court records show charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm still pending against Hughes in Jackson County Circuit Court with respect to an arrest Aug. 20, 2021, in Raytown.