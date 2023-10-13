Suspended sentences handed down to arson suspect

Oct. 12—A man who set fire in the spring to a Helena Flats home under the mistaken belief his ex lived there received suspended sentences in Flathead County District Court earlier this month.

Judge Danni Coffman handed down suspended five-year sentences with the state Department of Corrections to Lawrence Stephen Chain, 65, for two felony counts of criminal endangerment Oct. 5. He received a suspended six-month sentence to the Flathead County Detention Center on a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge the same day. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Coffman also ordered Chain to follow all recommendations stemming from his substance abuse and mental health evaluations as well as pay $16,583 in restitution.

Prosecutors initially charged Chain with felony attempted arson and criminal endangerment as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief following his June 4 arrest after allegedly drunkenly driving around the blaze. He struck a plea deal in early August and entered guilty pleas to the amended charges on Aug. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Chain came to the attention of authorities while emergency crews battled the fire — first reported by a newspaper delivery driver — off of Helena Flats Road in the early morning hours of June 4, according to court documents. Responders reported a recklessly driven Toyota Tundra barreling through the area, damaging fire apparatus and forcing emergency personnel to dodge out of the way, court documents said.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies initially investigated Chain, identified as the person behind the wheel of the Tundra, for driving under the influence as he struggled to exit the truck and displayed poor balance, court documents said. Upon closer inspection, though, Chain allegedly smelled of both an alcoholic beverage and fuel.

Investigators also found a torch in the vehicle as well as a gas tank in the truck's bed, court documents said.

Meanwhile, fire officials found evidence of suspicious activity at the home, including an apparent trail of gas poured along the fence, deck and home, court documents said. They also recovered a gas can on the deck's handrail.

Surveillance footage also showed a man vandalizing the homeowner's silver Ford car, breaking a mirror and the windshield wipers. Authorities recognized the man as Chain, court documents said.

Under questioning, Chain allegedly admitted to vandalizing the Ford and setting fire to the home. He told investigators he believed the vehicle belonged to his ex and that she was renting the home, according to court documents. His actions were intended to "send her a message," court documents said.

His ex neither owned the Ford nor lived in the Helena Flats home, court documents said.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.