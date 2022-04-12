Suspended sentnce granted in Webb City UTV accident case

Apr. 12—A Jasper County judge granted a Webb City man a suspended sentence Monday on a conviction for felony assault stemming from a utility vehicle accident in which others were injured.

Judge Dean Dankelson assessed 34-year-old Carlos P. Martinez a term of five years on a conviction for second-degree assault at a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on supervised probation instead for five years.

Martinez pleaded guilty to the charge Jan. 31 in a plea deal dismissing a second count of second-degree assault and a felony child endangerment charge.

The charges all pertained to a UTV accident April 18, 2021, on Eagle Street north of Fountain Road in Webb City.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Martinez was operating a UTV on city streets at high speed while impaired by alcohol, and struck a dirt berm, causing the vehicle to become airborne and make a flip before landing on its tires.

All four occupants, including the defendant, two other adult males and a 7-year-old boy, were thrown from the UTV and injured, according to the affidavit.

