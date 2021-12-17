Suspended Sewall's Point police officer to remain in federal custody until trial

A Sewall's Point police officer will remain in federal custody until his trial on charges related to sending lewd messages to a boy and using his iPhone to solicit him for sexual activity, a judge ruled Friday.

Juan Antonio Garcia, 30, was ordered detained during a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek M. Maynard, after federal prosecutors presented testimony from Homeland Security Investigations Agent Eric Urgo, court records show.

Indicted: Sewall's Point officer facing federal charge after arrest in connection to child solicitation

A federal indictment returned Dec. 9 by a grand jury seated in Fort Pierce charges Garcia with one count of attempted production of visual depictions of sexual exploitation of minors and one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

Garcia on Friday pleaded not guilty to both charges, court papers show.

He’s accused of attempting to “entice and coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, and was produced using materials that had been mailed, shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce, by any means.”

If convicted as charged, Garcia faces a maximum punishment of 40 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines, records show.

Sewall's Point Police Chief Tina Ciechanowski said via email Garcia remains on administrative leave without pay following his initial arrest on state charges. She said the town’s legal team is expected to begin termination procedures.

State arrest: Sewall's Point officer charged in connection to reported solicitation of 15-year-old

Federal prosecutors argued in a court filing that Garcia should be held pending a trial on grounds he is a danger to the community and a flight risk.

The government’s filing highlighted the investigation launched Nov. 22 by Martin County Sheriff’s investigators after the 15-year-old boy’s father found messages he’d exchanged with Garcia and contacted authorities.

Story continues

The father found “sexually explicit messages between his son and Garcia” prosecutors noted.

Garcia, who was a family friend, had met the boy five years earlier when he was in the Boy Scouts with Garcia’s nephew, the filing stated.

About five months ago, the boy began working for Garcia on a taco food truck he operated as a side business. When the boy started missing work, the father suspected something had happened between the two and prompted him to review his son’s phone.

Time stamps on the boy’s phone showed Garcia started text messaging him in June. The exchanges began as “professional in tone, but eventually turned sexual in nature,” prosecutors wrote.

Garcia on several occasions tried to get the boy to meet him, including at a park in Stuart.

Sheriff’s investigators took over the boy’s phone and continued to observe texts from Garcia that discussed sexual activities and included requests for images and videos.

When Garcia arrived at a park expecting to meet the boy, he was arrested by sheriff’s investigators and confronted about the string of inappropriate messages, court filings show.

Garcia admitted to sending messages and requesting a sexually explicit video while on duty for the Sewall's Point Police Department, according to arrest reports.

He also admitted knowing the boy was 15.

Garcia initially was arrested by sheriff's deputies on two counts of lewd computer solicitation of a child and one count of traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sexual activity. Those charges remain pending, records show.

He was on house arrest after posting $750,000 bond until his federal arrest Dec. 2.

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers, and is writer and co-host of Uncertain Terms, a true crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Juan Garcia, Sewall's Point police officer, remains jailed for trial