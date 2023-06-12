Suspended Sheriff Lyde to have day in court for efforts to sink suspension order, dismiss case

Suspended Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde

Suspended Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde is set for a hearing Aug. 2 when a judge will hear his arguments to sink the order keeping him from his day-to-day duties and to get the removal case against him dismissed, court records show.

Lyde's defense attorney cites a series of alleged missteps on the part of the petitioners bent on removing the embattled elected official — under indictment for various misdemeanors and accused of sexual harassment — permanently from office.

His attorney also takes issue with how judges in 97th District Court have administered the once obscure removal law that all but required Clay County users to blow the dust off of it to put it to work.

This section of the Texas Local Government Code allows any resident of a county for at least six months who is not under indictment for a crime to file a lawsuit petitioning to permanently oust an elected official from office.

The general grounds for removal are incompetency, official misconduct or being drunk from alcohol while on or off duty.

The law includes an apparently old-fashioned exception: "Intoxication is not a ground for removal if it appears at the trial that the intoxication was caused by drinking an alcoholic beverage on the direction and prescription of a licensed physician practicing in this state."

Previously rarely tapped, the statue was expanded in May with House Bill 17, a Republican initiative pushed by Gov. Greg Abbott. It might see more use in future.

Frank Douthitt, a Clay County attorney and former district judge, steps out of the 97th District Courtroom in the Montague County Courthouse on Feb. 23, 2023, for a quick talk. Douthitt is one of the petitioners seeking to remove Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde from elected office.

New grounds for removal approved in the 88th Legislature are aimed at "rogue" district attorneys who forego prosecution of certain allegations. They could include accusations related to abortion, election laws and small-time pot offenses.

In any case, Clay County residents have rigorously attempted to deploy the removal law several times since late 2021.

The most successful of those efforts has been the petition to remove Lyde brought by local attorney Frank Douthitt and 97th District Attorney Casey Hall.

Senior Justice Lee Gabriel ruled to temporarily suspend Lyde from office on Feb. 23 after a hearing when sexual harassment and other allegations were aired, along with testimony about female staff members sitting on the sheriff's lap if, Lyde testified, they chose to at the Sheriff's Office.

Gabriel subsequently appointed former Clay County Constable Kirk Horton as interim sheriff until the removal case against Lyde is resolved. It is expected to go to trial. Meanwhile, Lyde is suspended without pay, and he has denied the allegations in the petition.

Gabriel was appointed to preside over the removal case after recently retired 97th District Judge Jack McGaughey recused himself in light of indications he could be called as a witness.

Lyde's defense attorney filed a motion May 18 to vacate Gabriel's suspension order and dismiss the case. The hearing on the motion will be 10 a.m. Aug. 2 in 97th District Court.

His attorney noted the removal law is supposed to be strictly interpreted, according to court records. The lawyer's basis for asking the judge to dismiss the case and vacate Lyde's suspension includes these contentions:

The suspension order is void because the court didn't have jurisdiction since the petition for removal was flawed, and other technicalities of the law were not carried out correctly.

The judge allowed Douthitt to participate as an attorney when he has no standing to. So the temporary suspension order is void.

During the suspension hearing, the state was improperly allowed to introduce evidence that wasn't in the petition for Lyde's removal.

Ninety-seventh District Attorney Casey Hall speaks to the Clay County Commissioner's Court regarding a resolution declaring Clay County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County as shown in this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo.

On June 6, Douthitt and Hall fired back, filing a response that Lyde's claims were meritless and frivolous.

For instance, Douthitt appeared as an individual petitioner and never claimed to represent the state, according to their June 6 response. He was representing himself and is a licensed attorney before the Texas Supreme Court.

What's more, Gabriel ruled during the hearing that Douthitt could not represent the state in the proceedings, but he could take part by representing himself, according to a transcript cited in their response.

Douthitt and Hall contend:

Lyde’s claims about flaws are too general, and the judge should dismiss his motion without a hearing.

In case of a hearing, Lyde should be required to specifically name all claims of a lack of jurisdiction and improperly admitted evidence. And the judge should still deny Lyde's motion to vacate her order suspending him.

Lyde's motion to vacate is frivolous, and he and his attorney should be sanctioned as the judge sees fit.

Senior Justice Lee Gabriel

Besides the efforts to remove him in civil court, Lyde faces three charges of official oppression related to sexual harassment and one charge of official oppression connected to assault, according to indictments filed in December.

Defense attorney Randall D. Moore has said the December allegations were politically motivated.

Lyde is also charged with two more counts of official oppression related to a July 2021 incident in which a man and woman were allegedly held in jail without a finding of probable cause. He maintains his innocence of those charges.

In addition, Lyde was indicted in March on two charges of tampering with a government document in connection with affidavits for the charges against the man and woman.

Official oppression is a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact her with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

