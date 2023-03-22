Suspended Sheriff Lyde indicted on charges

Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde sits and waits during proceedings Jan. 17, 2023, at the Clay County Courthouse in Henrietta.

A grand jury returned indictments against temporarily suspended Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde, accusing him of unlawfully keeping a couple in jail and hiding records that should have allowed their release, according to allegations in documents filed late Monday afternoon in the Clay County District Clerk's Office.

In his latest legal snarls, Lyde was indicted on charges of tampering with a government document and reindicted on charges of official oppression in connection with a man and woman held July 12, 2021, in the Clay County Jail, according to the indictments.

A Clay County grand jury handed down two indictments with two counts each against Lyde, who was temporarily suspended in late February until the resolution of a petition to remove him from elected office.

Lyde has denied the allegations in the civil lawsuit to premove him from elected office as sheriff.

The indictment related to the man held in jail levels one count of official oppression and one count of tampering with a government document against Lyde. The other indictment connected to the woman held in jail includes the same two counts.

Former Clay County Justice of the Peace John Swenson is shown in this Dec. 7, 2021, file photo taken after now suspended Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde held a press conference on charges of official oppression against him.

Lyde is accused of committing official oppression by intentionally holding Landon Paul Goad in jail, knowing it was illegal, by not releasing him after then Justice of the Peace John Swenson determined there was no probable cause for Goad's arrest, according to allegations in the indictment.

Lyde is also suspected of tampering with a government document by intentionally concealing the affidavit for an arrest warrant for Goad with a finding that there was no probable cause for his arrest, according to allegations in the indictment. The document was signed by Swenson.

In addition, Lyde is accused of making the affidavit for Goad's arrest warrant unavailable by keeping it in his personal possession and not putting it in the appropriate Clay County Sheriff's Office file, according to allegations in the indictment.

The other indictment makes the same accusations against Lyde in connection with Sarah Lynn Johnson. The indictments had personal recognizance bonds for $1,000 each. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Lyde has maintained his innocence of official oppression charges related to Johnson and Goad's time in jail in July 2021. Earlier indictments filed Nov. 12, 2021, included a version of the official oppression counts but no counts for tampering.

Official oppression is a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine up to $4,000. It was unclear Tuesday evening whether the tampering charge is also a class A misdemeanor.

Interim Sheriff Kirk Horton is heading up the Sheriff's Office during Lyde's suspension. Since the law dictates Lyde's suspension must be unpaid, he is not receiving a paycheck from the county.

The Times Record News submitted open records requests in 2021, seeking documents related to the arrests of Landon and Goad.

The Sheriff's Office could not find an affidavit for Johnson that was signed by Swenson, but the SO did find one for Goad with the now former JP's signature on it.

A Clay County sheriff's deputy arrested Goad and Johnson July 10, 2021, after a disturbance was reported in the 2700 block of New London Road, a few miles south of Henrietta.

The deputy took the couple into custody on charges of assault causing bodily injury family/dating member. The charges were later dismissed. They are class A misdemeanors.

During a Dec. 7, 2021, press conference, Lyde blamed Swenson for the couple allegedly being held in jail without a finding of probable cause.

Swenson had requested an investigation into the treatment of the couple in a July 13, 2021, letter to 97th District Attorney Casey Hall.

Her office was recused from handling the probe. Forty-sixth DA Staley Heatly is the special prosecutor for these criminal cases against Lyde.

Swenson said in his 2021 letter to Hall that Goad and Johnson were held in jail about 46 hours before the JP was notified they were ready for him to conduct his judicial duties on July 12.

Swenson wrote on both of their affidavits that "probable cause does not exist," and "the cause is Dismissed," he said in the letter.

Lyde also faces three charges of official oppression related to sexual harassment and one charge of official oppression connected to assaulting a woman by hitting her on the buttocks, according to allegations in indictments filed in December. The accusations involve three women working at the Sheriff's Office.

Lyde's defense attorney, Randall D. Moore of Fort Worth, has said those allegations are politically motivated.

