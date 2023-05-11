Suspended Somerset County DA Jeffrey Thomas sentencing for sexual abuse continued

Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas will not be sentenced on May 16. A request for continuance was granted by Senior Judge Timothy Creany Tuesday. A new date has not been set. Creany presided over the case.

Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas discusses new leads in a case prior to being charged and found guilty of sexual assault.

The delay deals with waiting to hear from the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board that will make a recommendation whether to craft a sentence that includes the classification of sexually violent predator.

If Thomas, who was found guilty of sexual abuse, is classified by the court as a sexually violent predator, he will be subject to lifetime registration with the Pennsylvania State Police, which means an in-person verification on a quarterly basis, lifetime sex offender counseling with a provider approved by the assessment board and community notification.

After a trial that took place from March 8 to 16, a jury found Thomas guilty of two felony and four misdemeanor counts and not guilty on two felony and one misdemeanor counts. He is currently incarcerated in Cambria County Prison and awaiting sentencing.

As Thomas awaits a new sentencing date, he has learned that his lawsuit against the county and county officials where he was seeking reinstatement of his salary suspended by the Somerset County Salary Board Nov. 26, 2021, was dismissed.

Somerset County Judge Daniel Rullo issued an opinion and order Monday where the case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning that the ruling is the final judgment in the case.

Going back in time

Thomas was elected Somerset County District Attorney in Nov. 2019. He was sworn in Dec. 31, 2019 and assumed the office Jan. 6, 2020.

On Sept. 22, Thomas was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a local woman. He took voluntary leave of absence from his role as district attorney.

On Oct. 27, 2021, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court temporarily suspended his law license, partly because of the criminal charges. Although the specifics of that suspension have not been offered.

On Nov. 17, 2021, Act 88 of 2021 was signed into law. The law amended the county code. A section was added that the district attorney must "continually hold an active law license." The new law also stated that a district attorney will be suspended from office if he or she is disbarred, vacates the office and/or the law license is suspended.

Thomas, an elected official, did not resign nor has he been impeached.

On Nov. 26, 2021, the Somerset County Salary Board voted to suspend his salary because of the recent enacted law. Thomas filed his complaint Sept. 2. The county responded Oct. 31. Thomas answered.

On Nov. 22, the court issued an order requiring both parties to submit memorandums of law on the issue whether the Commonwealth is an indispensable party and whether the Commonwealth Court had exclusive or concurrent jurisdiction in this case.

Oral argument was held before all three Somerset County Judges on Feb . 10. They took the matter under advisement.

Claims and response

Is the Commonwealth an indispensable party to the action?

No.

Because the county code requires the state to reimburse the counties 65% annually of their district attorney's salary, this makes the state "not an indispensable party," which is Thomas' position, according to the court's opinion.

Was the new state law wrongly applied retroactively?

No.

Thomas argued that the new law was improperly applied. The law did not contain a retroactivity provision. His law license was suspended before the act was enacted.

The county argued that Thomas did not have a vested right to his salary. The act was not applied retroactively to Thomas' case. The court agreed.

"A vested right is one that 'so completely and definitely belongs to a person that it cannot be impaired or taken away without the person's consent,'" Rullo wrote, citing case law.

Basically, the judge stated that Act 88 is "prospective in application." The legislation simply imposed a new restriction to an active law. Thomas pay ended a week after the act became law.

"A retroactive application would have been if the county did not pay Plaintiff (Thomas) from the time that his license was suspended to the enactment of the Act. But that was not the case," Rullo wrote.

The county does not have the authority to suspend an elected official's pay.

Wrong.

A suspended district attorney is prohibited from performing the duties of the office, according to the county code. A district attorney with a suspended law license may not perform the duties of the office until the law license is reinstated. Rullo interpreted the code to mean "that a suspended district attorney is prohibited from performing the duties of the office."

The right to salary and compensation attaches to the public office itself, according to state law. Thus, "what determines whether a public officer is entitled to compensation is contingent on the right to hold the office, not the performance of duties," according to case law.

"By making a suspended law license grounds for both suspension and disqualification we think it is clear that the legislature intended to prohibit a district attorney with a suspended law license from performing the duties of the office and receiving the compensation that attaches to the office," according to the opinion.

The only right that Thomas retained in this situation comes if he can retake the office of district attorney if his law license is reinstated during his elected term that ends in Jan. 2024. The act gave the county the authority to stop paying Thomas a salary until that happens, according to the court.

