Suspended Somerset County District Attorney found guilty on assault, strangulation charges

The suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas is behind bars after a jury found him guilty on assault and strangulation charges on Thursday.

RELATED >>> Somerset County District Attorney in trouble again, accused of harassment

Thomas was found not guilty of sexual assault and aggravated incident assault.

He was accused of attacking a woman at her home in September 2021.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Somerset County District Attorney faces 50 years in prison; 2 new charges added by Commonwealth

After the verdict, Thomas was ordered to jail.

Sentencing is set for May 16.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Butler mall guard dragged after chasing Easter display thieves, state police say Year-long joint investigation ends in illegal drug bust at Murrysville vape store Supply chain issues impacting jelly beans at Sarris Candies VIDEO: Fire destroys Sewickley Township home DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts