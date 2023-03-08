Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Thomas sex assault trial scheduled to begin

The high profile case against a former Somerset County district attorney is scheduled to begin today.

Jeffrey Lynn Thomas is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault and strangulation, for an incident that allegedly took place in September 2021 in which he entered the Windber Borough home of woman with whom he was acquainted and refused to leave. He then reportedly sexually and physically assaulted the woman while her child was in the home.

Court documents obtained by Channel 11 indicate the victim knew Thomas through her employer and that he had been making sexual advances toward her for years. She declined a relationship with him repeatedly, according to the documents.

When Thomas showed up, court papers said the woman slapped him and he hit her back, causing a nose bleed. Police said Thomas held the victim down and took his clothes off.

Thomas is also charged with criminal trespass, unlawful restraint, indecent assault, simple assault, false imprisonment and aggravated indecent assault.

Opening statements are scheduled this morning before Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany.

