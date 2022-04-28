Suspended Somerset DA could go back to jail after new allegations

A judge will decide if suspended district attorney Jeffrey Thomas will be heading back to jail.

A bond revocation hearing is scheduled for Friday at the Somerset County Courthouse.

The attorney general’s office filed a motion to have Thomas’ bond revoked after two new — and wholly separate cases — were filed against him just this week.

Thomas is accused of chasing down and intentionally ramming a commonwealth witness’ vehicle at the end of March.

That witness is said to be a friend of the sexual assault victim from Thomas’ initial case filed last year.

Police say it happened on Graham Avenue in Windber Borough and the aftermath of Thomas taunting the witness was caught on dash and body cam.

He was cited with harassment and reckless driving, but earlier this week he was charged with assault after a witness allegedly saw him punching his wife multiple times while she was on a FaceTime video call.

Thomas spent Monday night in jail and was bailed out the next day.

He has been off the job as the district attorney since last fall when he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her Windber home.

Law enforcement reported that they have had several other run-ins with Thomas in the past few months.

The attorney general’s office said it is a violation of his bond, and only Thomas being behind bars assures the safety of the community.

