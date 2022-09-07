Suspended Somerset DA Thomas files lawsuit against county for pay

Sep. 7—SOMERSET, Pa. — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas is suing the county for suspending his salary and benefits.

In a suit filed Tuesday, a Pittsburgh law firm alleges the state Constitution protects elected district attorneys from having their pay "diminished" while in office.

And even though a state law approved in 2021 — after Thomas' law license was suspended — prohibits elected prosecutors from serving while their licenses are suspended, that change was not retroactive, Pittsburgh attorney Richard Haft wrote.

Haft called the county's move illegal.

"(Thomas) believes and avers that the defendants action in stripping away pay and benefits was done without due process of law, as (Thomas) has maintained his innocence relating to all charges against him," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit may be the first legal challenge to the state's District Attorney Modernization Act, which Somerset County officials pointed to as a constitutional amendment they had to comply with when they took the step to suspend Thomas' pay in 2021.

Thomas was charged with sexually assaulting an acquaintance, a Windber woman, inside her home last fall. Investigators said Thomas strangled her during the act before she was able to escape — and that he agreed to leave after she promised she would not contact the police.

Thomas' law license was suspended Oct. 27 by the state Supreme Court following a petition by the Pennsylvania Disciplinary Board's Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which reviews attorney conduct issues.

A bill introduced by a Lycoming County Republican senator in early 2021 — after a northern Pennsylvania prosecutor was charged with unrelated sex crimes — was passed into law in November 2021, requiring elected prosecutors to hold active law licenses while in office.

By that point, Thomas had already taken a voluntary leave from his role overseeing the Somerset County District Attorney's Office, but continued receiving his pay for his $185,000-a-year job.

Somerset County's salary board — Commissioners Gerald Walker, Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes, as well as then-Treasurer Donna Matsko-Schmitt — halted his paychecks after the law was signed. They cited guidance from the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association in backing their move, including a five-page letter describing the newly passed Act 88 as "constitutional."

Thomas' lawsuit is filed against Somerset County — home to the salary board that took action against him and the offices that comprise the board, including the commissioners' and treasurer's offices.

The county was served notice of the lawsuit Tuesday, Somerset County Solicitor Michael Barbera said. He said the county will review the suit and file a response within the court-mandated 20-day time frame.

"This (lawsuit) is brand-new right now. As with any pending litigation, I cannot comment on it," Barbera said, "but obviously, the county will be filing a response."

Thomas' suit is seeking for his regular pay and benefits to be restored — as well as all back pay he has lost since last fall to be awarded to him.

Haft wrote that despite the actions taken by the disciplinary board and county officials, Thomas remains the duly elected district attorney of Somerset County. And he was neither impeached nor did he resign — the only permissible reasons to cut his pay, Haft argued.

The nine-page filing seeks a declaratory judgment from the Somerset County Court of Common Pleas.

The county courts, up to this point, have sought outside judges to handle matters involving Thomas in order to avoid conflicts of interest, because he handled cases through the local court system for two years in his role as district attorney.

Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary said he anticipates reaching out to the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts to assign an out-of-county-judge to oversee this matter, too — once the case reaches the point that it is necessary for a judge to become involved.

A well-known defense attorney will represent Thomas in a Cambria County criminal case — paid with taxpayer dollars.

Thomas was on house arrest for part of the year and told court officials in Somerset County he couldn't "fend for himself" or his family in May. He has not been able to work as an attorney for 10 months — but was given approval this summer to work at his father's auto shop while on electronic monitoring.

Citizens charged with crimes have a constitutional right to an attorney in the United States.

To qualify for public-paid representation, an individual first must file an application with the public defender's office in the county where he or she is charged, outlining his or her financial status, Cambria County Public Defender Maribeth Shaffer said.

Schaffer said she could not discuss that process involving Thomas due to privacy guidelines — but that it was "deemed that he qualified," saying she was unable to elaborate.

In situations when a public defender deems someone is not qualified or signals there is a conflict preventing them from representing a client, the county's president judge has a final say.

Court records show Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III approved assigning an outside attorney, Blair County defense attorney Thomas Dickey, to represent the suspended prosecutor in the domestic case against him.

As of June 2022, Cambria County's pay schedule for court-appointed attorneys shows Dickey would earn $75 an hour for his work — a fraction of the rate lawyers often collect representing clients in criminal cases. Separate fees are paid for pleas or trials, the fee schedule shows.

Thomas told The Tribune-Democrat he has dealt with Dickey both while working as a defense attorney and during his time in the DA's office and is "impressed with his knowledge of the law and his courtroom acumen."

Thomas is accused of assaulting his wife last year on the way home from a Johnstown bar — an act both he and his spouse maintain did not occur. A Westmoreland County woman who said she witnessed the act during a FaceTime video call with Amy Thomas that night contends otherwise.

"They've weaponized the laws meant to protect victims of domestic violence and manufactured a false claim (against me)," Thomas said last week of prosecutors from the state attorney general's office.

Thomas sought help after his initial attorney in that case, Joe Otte, was given court approval in August to step down from the case for reasons protected by attorney-client privilege.

The case is currently in the early stages of moving toward trial. A discovery motion was filed last week — a common step seeking information gathered by prosecutors while building their case. Dickey also filed a motion to postpone trial until a future term of court, online court records show.