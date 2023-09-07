Monique Worrell says her suspension as state attorney is unconstitutional

Suspended Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell held a news conference Thursday to speak out about her suspension.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Worrell filed a lawsuit Wednesday claiming Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her unconstitutionally.

She claims the governor’s office manipulated data and falsely alleged that her office had practices or policies that showed “unwillingness to enforce the law.”

Read: Suspended Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell fights ouster at Supreme Court

The governor’s executive order does list allegations that her office didn’t enforce mandatory minimums for gun crimes, limited the count of child pornography counts, and also alleges prosecutors were generally prevented or discouraged from direct filings where juveniles are charged as adults.

The governor alleged Worrell’s policy and procedures led to low incarceration rates.

Watch: Teens get more violent charges dropped in Orlando than rest of state, report shows

Worrell gave examples Thursday of how her office prosecuted cases more than other circuits where prosecutors still hold their seat.

Channel 9 is going over Worrell’s remarks and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Watch: Andrew Bain: Who is the state attorney appointed to replace Monique Worrell?

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.