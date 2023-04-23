Suspended tags led to K-9 finding meth during traffic stop, deputies say

A Blairsville man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Towns County deputies noticed a vehicle with a suspended tag Tuesday evening and pulled the call over on Highway 76 West near Young Harris.

Authorities said, while searching the car, K-9 Xena alerted deputies of drugs being in the car.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Towns County Sheriff’s Office said the drugs tested positive for methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.

When the driver, identified as 43-year-old Bobby Dewayne Cantrell was being searched at the Towns County Detention Center, deputies reportedly found more methamphetamine on him, resulting in additional charges.

Cantrell was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, crossing guard lines with weapons/drugs/intoxicants, and possession and use of drug-related objects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: