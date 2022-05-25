Suspended Vernon cop accused of misconduct heading to trial. He faces 51 years in jail

A suspended Vernon police officer accused of groping a woman while on-duty and soliciting two more women for sex is heading to trial in the early fall, and a conviction could lead to a decades-long jail sentence.

Emanuel Rivera, 38, an officer in Sussex County's largest municipality, is facing up to 51 years and six months in prison should a jury find him guilty on a six-count indictment that accuses him of official misconduct, attempted sexual assault and sexual contact. He would be eligible for parole release in 23 years and six months.

Rivera, wearing a suit and tie in the county's Superior Court on Monday, rejected a final plea offer by prosecutors for five years in state prison for conspiracy to commit misconduct, amended from a first- to a second-degree charge. Under the terms, Rivera could have been released from custody within one year and eight months or less.

That plea offer expired at the conclusion of Monday's hearing.

Rivera was on-duty in May 2019 when he responded along with two fellow officers to a woman's call for a report of a domestic assault at her boyfriend's Vernon home. The woman sought refuge in her car for the night and Rivera later returned to the scene while still on-duty and in his patrol car, knocked on her window and explicitly asked if she was looking for sex, police records show.

Emanuel Rivera, a suspended Vernon police officer, appears during a virtual court hearing in June 2020.

The officer then allegedly reached down the woman's shirt and groped her chest. Later, after she said he pressured her to follow him to an abandoned church, Rivera directed her to get out of her car and he forced his hands down her pants, according to police records. He then returned to work, police said.

The Bergen County woman detailed the alleged assault in a lawsuit in April 2021 against Rivera and a host of township and county officials, saying that lax training and discipline contributed to the attack.

The New Jersey Herald is withholding the woman's name, due to the sensitive nature of the allegations.

Rivera's attorney Mark Ranges and Sussex's First Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Mueller have been at an impasse since the start. Ranges had sought his client's enrollment in the pre-trial intervention program, which if successfully completed could have led to the expungement of Rivera's charges. Prosecutors would not offer a deal below three years in prison — and even warned Rivera that the charges could increase, which they did.

A state grand jury in August 2021 brought four additional charges against Rivera after prosecutors presented evidence from two additional women, claiming Rivera had obtained their cellphone numbers after he had pulled them over. He allegedly contacted both women, making sexual advances, between 2014 and 2015, the Attorney General's Office said in a release.

Mueller appeared solo for the hearing Monday, taking the lead among he and a deputy attorney with the state's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, a division of the state Attorney General's Office. The office handles sensitive matters including criminal allegations against federal, state or local officials.

Rivera served as an officer in Paterson for six years prior to joining the Vernon department in 2013. He was suspended with pay for roughly three months as authorities investigated and later suspended without pay, a status that will remain in effect until the criminal charges are settled, Vernon Police Chief Dan Young has said.

His trial is tentatively scheduled to begin with opening arguments on Oct. 3 and could last a week: Prosecutors are seeking two days of testimony and defense attorneys just one.

