Suspended Waynesboro Mayor sentenced for felony theft, identity fraud

Suspended Waynesboro Mayor Gregory Carswell has been sentenced to 10 years probation after pleading guilty to identity fraud and theft charges.

Carswell pleaded guilty to felony counts of identity fraud, theft by taking and theft by deception. A fourth charge for forgery in the second degree was dismissed, according to Bulloch County Superior Court documents.

He was sentenced to 10 years of probation and ordered to pay close to $11,920 in restitution, according to court documents.

Carswell, who took office in 2017, turned himself in in July 2020 after being contacted by the Statesboro Police Department. He was accused of taking $11,920 from Check Into Cash, where he was employed, by fraudulently refinancing a title pawn account and creating a fictitious title pawn account.

He was fired from the pawn shop. According to the indictment, Carswell used the license number and identifying information of another person.

Following his arrest, Carswell had said he was innocent and planned to fight the charges. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

“The charges insinuate that the alleged victim(s) identity has been compromised, and my identity has been as well. We plan to work with authorities to address these issues and make sure that the persons responsible will be arrested and convicted,” Carswell said in a statement last summer.

In May 2021, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order suspending Carswell from office. According to the order, Carswell was suspended until final disposition of the case or until his term expires.

Before the order was issued, Carswell announced at a city council meeting that he was taking a leave of absence to deal with personal and legal issues. Months after his arrest, Carswell's brother, Brian, was shot and killed in the area of Spread Oak Road. Tommie Tennyson and Darius Savage were originally arrested for the murder but charges were later dropped against Tennyson. Savage remains in jail. His bond was denied.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Suspended Waynesboro mayor sentenced in Statesboro theft, fraud case