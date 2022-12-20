Suspense builds at border over future of US asylum rules

MORGAN LEE, GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO and REBECCA SANTANA
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Suspense mounted at the U.S. border with Mexico on Tuesday about the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers as the Supreme Court issued a temporary order to keep pandemic-era limits on migrants in place.

Conservative-leaning states won a reprieve — though it could be brief — as they push to maintain a measure that allows officials to expel many but not all asylum-seekers. In a last-ditch written appeal to the Supreme Court, they argued that an increased numbers of migrants would take a toll on public services such as law enforcement and health care and warned of an “unprecedented calamity” at the southern border.

Chief Justice John Roberts granted a stay pending further order, asking the administration of President Joe Biden to respond by 5 p.m. Tuesday. That's just hours before restrictions are slated to expire on Wednesday.

The Department of Homeland Security, which is responsible for enforcing border security, acknowledged Roberts' order — and also said the agency would continue "preparations to manage the border in a safe, orderly, and humane way when the Title 42 public health order lifts.”

Migrants have been denied rights to seek asylum under U.S. and international law 2.5 million times since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19 under a public-health rule called Title 42.

The decision on what comes next is going down to the wire, as pressure builds in communities along both sides of the southwestern U.S. border.

In El Paso, Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser warned Monday that shelters across the border in Ciudad Juárez are packed to capacity with an estimated 20,000 migrants who are prepared to cross into the U.S.

Despite the court stay Monday, the City of El Paso rushed to expand its ability to accommodate more migrants by converting large buildings into shelters, as the Red Cross brings in 10,000 cots.

Local officials also say they hope to relieve pressure on local shelters by chartering buses to other large cities in Texas or nearby states, bringing migrants a step closer to relatives and sponsors in coordination with nonprofit groups.

“We will continue to be prepared for whatever is coming through,” Leeser said.

At a church-affiliated shelter a few blocks from the border, migrants including women and children lined up in the early afternoon Monday in hopes of securing a bed for the night, accepting donations of food from a succession of cars bearing gifts. Police and municipal garbage workers arrived to removed abandoned blankets and discarded possessions.

Jose Natera, a 48-year-old handyman from the Venezuelan town of Guaicaipuro, said he traveled for three months to reach El Paso, sometimes on foot, with no money or sponsors to take him further.

“I have to stop here until I can get a ticket” out, he said.

El Paso residents Roberto Lujan and Daniela Centeno handed out fruit, Hostess cakes, soda and chips to throngs at a street corner.

“I have to do it,” said Lujan, a 39-year-old construction worker. “I have kids and I know the struggle.”

Conservative-leaning states have argued that lifting Title 42 will lead to a surge of migrants into their states and take a toll on government services like health care or law enforcement. They also charge that the federal government has no plan to deal with an increase in migrants — while in Washington, Republicans are set to take control of the House and make immigration a key issue.

Biden administration officials said they have marshaled more resources to the southern border in preparation for the end of Title 42. That includes more Border Patrol processing coordinators, more surveillance and increased security at ports of entry.

About 23,000 agents are currently deployed to the southern border, according to the White House.

Immigration advocates have said that the Title 42 restrictions, imposed under provisions of a 1944 health law, go against American and international obligations to people fleeing to the U.S. to escape persecution — and that the pretext is outdated as coronavirus treatments improve. They sued to end the use of Title 42; a federal judge in November sided with them and set the Dec. 21 deadline.

Catholic bishop of El Paso, Mark Seitz, expressed concern Monday that the stay would keep migrants who have no choice but to flee their home from even making the case for protection in the U.S., after years of pent-up need.

“What happens now with all those on their way?” he said.

Title 42 restrictions have applied to all nationalities but have fallen disproportionately on those from countries that Mexico has agreed to take back: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and, more recently Venezuela, in addition to Mexico.

___

Santana reported from Washington, D.C., and Juan Lozano contributed to this report from Houston.

    The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking an order that would lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers but the brief order leaves open the prospect that the restrictions in place since the coronavirus pandemic began and have been used to turn back hundreds of thousands of prospective asylum seekers could still expire on Wednesday.

    El Paso city officials say 20,000 asylum seekers may be waiting just across the border in Mexico for pandemic-era restrictions on entry to be lifted at any time. (Dec. 19)

    Online retail giant Amazon has reached an agreement with the European Commission to close two inquiries into anti-competitive tactics, notably using third-party seller data to improve its own sales.

    WASHINGTON/CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said COVID-era restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum should be kept in place for now, siding with Republicans who brought a legal challenge. The restrictions, known as Title 42, were implemented under Republican former President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and gave border officials the ability to rapidly expel migrants to Mexico without a chance to seek U.S. asylum.

    The devices are a favourite among Yahoo users — and they're on sale with this early Boxing Day deal.

    The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to temporarily keep Title 42 in place.

    Provides an overview, facts and figures and history of this West African nation seen as one of the continent's most stable countries

    STORY: Bad news for migrants hoping to soon seek asylum in the United States, after the Supreme Court ordered Title 42, the COVID-era restriction preventing their entry, to stay in place at least, for now. These migrants had been waiting in Chihuahua, Mexico, expecting Title 42 to expire on Wednesday, after a federal judge last month ruled it unlawful. “Please soften the heart of President Joe Biden. Let us cross into the United States. We have suffered a lot, we have suffered a lot since we left Venezuela. We went through the jungle, all those countries we have been through.” But a group of 19 states with Republican attorneys general took the case to the conservative-leaning Supreme Court on Monday, citing concerns that lifting the measure would saddle them with extra costs as more migrants entered. Chief Justice John Roberts has now given until Tuesday afternoon for the parties involved to respond and pressed pause on any Title 42 decision. Title 42 was imposed under former President Donald Trump in March 2020, as a means to stop the spread of COVID-19. It allowed border officials to swiftly expel migrants to Mexico without a chance to seek asylum. After the federal judge’s ruling against it, and the CDC saying earlier this year it was no longer needed on grounds of public health, the Biden White House had been preparing for Title 42 to end on Wednesday. The administration had been aiming to ask Congress for some $3 billion to pay for extra staffing, technology, migrant holding facilities and transportation at the U.S.-Mexico border. Authorities were expecting up to 14,000 people to try to cross into the U.S. every day after the restrictions expired, double the current rate. Biden’s administration has also been weighing new rules following the end of Title 42. Sources earlier told Reuters that officials privately discussed several Trump-style plans to deter people from Latin America from entering the U.S. That includes barring single adults seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

    The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking an order that would lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers but the brief order leaves open the prospect that the restrictions in place since the coronavirus pandemic began and have been used to turn back hundreds of thousands of prospective asylum seekers could still expire on Wednesday. In the city of El Paso, Mayor Oscar Leeser said they've received information from Border Patrol and shelters just across the border in Mexico indicating that up to 20,000 migrants might be waiting to cross into El Paso. The order Monday by Chief Justice John Roberts — who handles emergency matters that come from federal courts in the nation’s capital — comes as conservative states are pushing to keep the limits on asylum seekers that were put in place to stem the spread of COVID-19.

    Republican-led states on Monday asked the Supreme Court to retain a Trump-era immigration policy implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    General Hospital is losing a prince: Marcus Coloma is leaving the ABC daytime soap after a three-year run as Prince Nikolas Cassadine. “Marcus Coloma will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January,” the show confirms to Soap Opera Digest. (Daytime Confidential first reported […]

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced via Twitter that U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts has halted the lifting of a Trump-era border policy Title 42 in place.

    Show up at a border crossing with Mexico and ask a U.S. official for asylum? Go to a U.S. embassy or consulate? The Biden administration has been conspicuously silent about how migrants should enter the United States when Trump-era asylum limits end, fueling rumors, confusion and doubts about the government's readiness despite more than two years to prepare.

    Pennsylvania's Attorney General Kathleen Kane was acquitted Monday of drunken driving.

    Here is video footage of damage since a quake hit Northern California on Tuesday.

    Ben Affleck proved that wife Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only musical one in the family, performing a duet at their holiday party Dec. 17. Here’s what they sang.

    The Carolina Panthers need to win three games against teams with non-winning records to capture the NFC South. Well, nothing is simpe when it comes to the Panthers (5-9), who were dominated Sunday at home by the Pittsburgh Steelers, assuring the struggling Carolina franchise its fifth straight losing regular season.

    The pandemic-era public health rule allowing the US to turn away migrants from its borders without giving them a chance to seek asylum was on its way out—until the apex court stepped in.

    Thousands of people on Sunday joined the funerals of eight young Palestinian men who drowned off the coast of Tunisia nearly two months ago as they tried to sail to new lives in Europe. The drownings have reverberated across Gaza, drawing attention to the dire conditions in the territory after a 15-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade but also prompting some rare public criticism of the ruling Hamas militant group. Israel and Egypt imposed the blockade after Hamas seized control of Gaza from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority in 2007.

    The state of Texas deployed National Guard and equipment to El Paso Monday, a few hours before the Supreme Court paused attempts to lift Title 42.