The Suspension of Buybacks Will Reveal Who Was Swimming Naked

Since 1980, share buybacks have grown exponentially and an increasing number of American companies have shown a preference for repurchasing shares over distributing wealth through dividends. While both are valid avenues for rewarding investors, buybacks provide the added benefit of reducing the outstanding share count of a company, leading to an increase in earnings per share even if net income remains the same.





Source: Harvard Business Review

The billions of dollars pumped by listed companies played an important role in pushing stock prices to record highs as well. The party, however, has come to an abrupt end as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is something many analysts and investors did not factor into their earnings and market performance models. The sudden end to buyback programs may reveal deep financial issues for a few companies.

The first wave of buyback suspensions is here

Some companies have been forced to cut back on shareholder distributions. Airline operators are a classic example. In accordance with the terms and agreements of the federal aid program, these companies have to abandon both dividends and repurchases through Sept. 30. Other companies have voluntarily decided to do the same in a bid to save much-needed cash during these trying times. The big names that decided to suspend buybacks include:

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS)

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State Street (NYSE:STT)

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)







According to data from Bloomberg, 39 other companies have decided to follow their example and cut back on buybacks. There is reason to believe that many more companies will do the same in the coming months. In a note, Goldman Sachs analyst David Kostin wrote:



"Reduced cash flows and select restrictions mandated as part of the Phase 3 fiscal legislation suggest more suspensions are likely. Higher volatility and lower equity valuations are among the likely consequences of reduced buybacks."







In addition to creating a dent in current period income, the discontinuation of buybacks might lead to significant capital losses for several reasons.

Buybacks as a mechanism to improve per-share figures

From an outside perspective, a company repurchasing shares is simply distributing wealth to its shareholders. However, a deeper understanding of the concept reveals why companies prefer buybacks over dividends. It's easier to analyze this matter using an example.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has distributed billions of dollars to shareholders through this method, as exhibited in the below chart.

Source: Company filings

The billions of dollars spent by the company on buying their own shares have concealed the inability of the company to grow its net income. From 2015 to 2019, Apple's net income grew 7.7%, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. In comparison, earnings per share increased by 29% over the same period. Investors, by looking at per-share earnings figures, assumed that Apple was firing from all cylinders, which is not true. The company retired millions of common shares using its buyback program and the significant reduction in the number of shares outstanding was driving this phenomenon.