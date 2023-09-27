Suspicion of armed subject prompts barricade on 6th Street

Sep. 27—TRAVERSE CITY — Law enforcement barricaded a person outside a residence on 6th Street last night, Traverse City Police Department Capt. Keith Gillis confirmed.

Police asked people to stay out of the area until it could be cleared, which happened at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

TCPD, along with other members of the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force Emergency Response Team, responded to the scene near 6th and Pine streets.

Gillis said there was a possibility that the individual was armed, but the reason for the barricade had not yet been released by authorities at press time.