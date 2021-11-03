A ‘suspicious’ call leads police to find 17-year-old fatally shot in east Charlotte, police say

A call from a “suspicious person” led to police finding a 17-year-old who had been fatally shot in east Charlotte on Wednesday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a call around 5 a.m. about possible larceny from a motor vehicle in the 5300 block of McAlpine Glen Drive. Shortly after their arrival, officers were alerted to a suspicious person’s call in the 5100 block of McAlpine Glen Drive, police said.

When officers arrived at the second address, they found 17-year-old Moises Hernandez injured from a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced Hernandez dead at the hospital.

Police arrested 26-year-old Dalton Neel and charged him with voluntary manslaughter.

Police didn’t release a motive, or say how Neel and Hernandez knew one another.

Neel has been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective, or leave a tip anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.