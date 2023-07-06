Suspicious circumstances lead Sioux Falls police to believe man's death a homicide

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 63-year-old man found Wednesday morning near East 3rd Street and North Cliff Avenue, department spokesperson Sam Clemens said at a police briefing with media Thursday.

“We are really early into the investigation in this,” Clemens said.

He said the police received a call about a man found inside an apartment. Because of some suspicious circumstances, the investigators are operating off the assumption the death was a homicide and not an unattended death, Clemens said, noting some things “just didn’t quite seem right” from the onset.

He said since it is still an ongoing investigation, he could not provide many details to preserve the integrity of the process.

Further details will be made available after the police receive the results of an autopsy that will “help guide” investigators “in the direction whether there was anything, I guess, more suspicious, or anything” that “is suspicious,” Clemens said.

“Hopefully, the coroner can give some guidance on the manner of cause of death,” Clemens said. “We're still waiting for that autopsy to get complete.”

He added a narcotics call was made at the same location, and indicated drugs were found in the same apartment, but police cannot tell at this time whether that played a part in the death or not.

“We don't have any idea at this point,” Clemens said.

