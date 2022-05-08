Suspicious death being investigated after man found dead from gunshot in St. Cloud, police say

An investigation is underway after police responded to a suspicious death that happened Friday in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud police responded to the 1000 block of Seneca Trail around 7 p.m., following reports of a possible suicide.

When officers arrived, they located a man in his late 50s with a gunshot wound.

The man later was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, a woman at the scene was interviewed and released pending further investigation.

Police are not searching for any other people in connection with this death.

