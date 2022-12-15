'Suspicious death' of Chinese man leads Sydney police to seek identities of 2 men captured on CCTV

Australian authorities are investigating the “suspicious death” of a Chinese man who was found dead in a fire escape in Sydney’s Central Business District earlier this month.

Tao Cheng, 25, was last seen entering FBI Cyber Cafe — a gaming cafe — in the Meriton Retail Precinct on Kent Street at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 4. A cleaner found his body in a stairwell three days later.

Surveillance footage shows two men — who were also in the cyber cafe — allegedly following Cheng into the hallway outside the business. They then left the shopping center sometime later. At one point, one of the men can be seen reaching for the security camera before pulling away.

“The males in the CCTV footage can assist with inquiries. We urge those males to come forward and tell their side of the story,” Crime Manager Detective Acting Inspector Austen Devereux said, according to 9 News Australia.

Police described Cheng’s death as “suspicious.” He was found with facial and chest injuries.

“Our main focus for today is to give clarity as to why [Cheng] was in the stairwell and what happened in the stairwell,” Devereux said, as per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Cheng was wearing a black crew neck T-shirt, black jeans and khaki work boots when he was found.

“Anyone with information or who recognise those males on the footage are urged to assist police and come forward,” Devereux added.

Featured Image via New South Wales Police