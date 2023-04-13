Suspicious death in eastern Durham turns into homicide investigation

Durham police are investigating a homicide in the eastern part of the city Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., officers found a man who had been shot near the 700 block of Carter Avenue. Medical personnel arrived and declared him dead, police said.

Police have not released the man’s name or other details.

Carter Avenue, between Rowena Avenue and Spring Street, was closed as police investigated death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Berkstresser at 919-560-4440 extension 29538 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.