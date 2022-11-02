Suspicious death in Gloucester determined to be a homicide; body not yet identified

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into a suspicious death Monday has concluded that the death was a homicide, and they are asking for the public’s help to identify the body.

Deputies responded to the 3600 block of Providence Road, near the Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery, at 4:22 p.m. following a report of a deceased man. The victim is a black man between the ages of 18 and 29, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has several tattoos including: “TRL,” “Loyalty,” “Hell,” “Peace 96,” and “Yata.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the victim’s identity or his death is encouraged to contact Criminal Investigator Jon Holt at 804-693-1133. To submit an anonymous tip, call 1-888-Lock-U-Up.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com