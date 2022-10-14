Lubbock's Metropolitan Special Crimes unit is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a field early Friday afternoon in east Lubbock County.

At about 2 p.m. Friday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11300 block of East County Road 7300 regarding a deceased person located in a field, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Upon arrival, deputies secured the scene and any potential evidence and notified the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

Officials did not release additional details about the nature of the circumstances or the identify of the person found dead as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Suspicious death investigated after body found in Lubbock County field