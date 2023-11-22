‘Suspicious death’ investigated in Henderson, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person has died, and police are calling the situation “suspicious,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

According to Henderson Police Department officials, on Tuesday at approximately 10:10 p.m., dispatchers received a report of “a suspicious death” in the area of Sunset Road and Arroyo Grande Boulevard.

Officials are calling the scene “active” and the investigation into the death is ongoing. Henderson Police gave no further information on the victim or the manner of the “suspicious” death. Nor was any information given on whether or not there is a potential suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.

