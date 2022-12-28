Suspicious death investigated in northern El Paso County

Dec. 27—The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a woman reported a body in her yard on Monday.

Deputies responded to the 20000 block of Lockridge Drive around 10 a.m. Monday in unincorporated El Paso County north of Monument, according to a news release. They discovered a man's body at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of the man's death.