Suspicious death investigated by police in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood

Sacramento police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead Sunday afternoon in the Meadowview area.

Officers responded shortly after noon to reports of a body being found in the 7600 block of Amherst Street, just south of Meadowview Road, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Chad Lewis said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators arrived at the scene to investigate, according to Lewis.

“At this time, it is classified as a suspicious death investigation,” Lewis said. No additional details about the incident or victim were immediately available.

The dead man’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.