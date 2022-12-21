Suspicious death investigation closes I-25 southbound lanes in Colorado Springs

Dec. 20—An investigation into a suspicious death has shut down nearly all southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in south Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, Colorado Springs police reported.

All lanes except the right-most lane are closed at the South Nevada exit, police said in a Twitter post just before 8 a.m.

According to Gazette news partner KKTV, an abandoned vehicle was seen on the side of the interstate near the South Nevada/Tejon exit. A member of law enforcement told KKTV that officers began investigating "suspicious activity" related to the vehicle.

Police said the area should be avoided and that delays are expected.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.