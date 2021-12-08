'Suspicious death' investigation near Knollwood draws state police, firefighters Tuesday

Delaware State Police were conducting a "suspicious death" investigation Tuesday night near Knollwood Park in Claymont, according to Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell.

The identity of the deceased is not yet known. Police are still determining if the person died due to medical reasons, Hatchell said.

The incident, however, is not being investigated as a homicide, Hatchell said Tuesday.

Delaware state police arrived at the scene and officers investigated the area.

Three state police vehicles were parked on the roadside about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday while officers investigated the area. A forensic investigator was also present at the scene.

Cars in the neighborhood slowed down as they drove past and those walking by looked surprised.

Later, a truck from the Claymont Fire Department arrived on the scene. Firefighters assisted the police in lifting the body and placing it inside the forensic investigations vehicle.

No further information was immediately available, Hatchell said.

