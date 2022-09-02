Suspicious death investigation ongoing near popular Manchester walking trail

Authorities responded Friday morning to an ongoing death investigation near a popular Manchester walking trail.

The NH Attorney General’s Office says they’re investigating the death of an adult male in the area of a walking trail near Nutt Pond.

There is no danger to the public, according to police, but the walking trail has been closed and it is unclear when it will reopen.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

No further information was made available.

