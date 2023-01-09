Suspicious death investigation underway in Algona after man found dead in vehicle

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Algona on Sunday, according to the Algona Police Department.

At about 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South after receiving a report of a person slumped over inside a vehicle.

Upon arriving at the scene, police located the vehicle and determined that the individual inside was dead.

The deceased person was later identified as a 33-year-old man from Everett, according to police.

At this time, police have determined the death to be suspicious in nature, but have not ruled it as a homicide, according to Algona police chief James Schrimpsher.

Algona police will be assisted by the Coalition of Small Police Agencies major crimes unit, the King County prosecutor’s office and the Washington State Patrol crime scene evidence response team as they investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Algona Police Department at 253-833-2743 or policerecords@algonawa.gov.