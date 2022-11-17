Suspicious death investigation underway after body found in burned-out trailer

A body was found following a large fire in unincorporated South King County Thursday.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is calling the incident a suspicious death investigation.

Josh Hoffman of PNW Thinline Photography, who shot video of the fire, said firefighters were called to the 30800 block of Military Road South at about 1:36 a.m. near Auburn.

Video showed what appeared to be a trailer engulfed in flames.

After the fire was knocked down and the smoke cleared, a body was found.

By 6 a.m., firefighters had left the scene, but a narrow section of the road remained peppered with police vehicles.

“It could take several hours. They could be here most of the day. It really depends on the scene and how difficult that scene is to process,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Corbett Ford.

It’s unclear how the fire started, but arson investigators are at the scene.

Details about the victim are not yet known.