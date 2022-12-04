Suspicious death investigation underway after body found in Calaveras River

Stockton Police are investigating after a body was found in the Calaveras River near Alvarado Street and Beeler Street.

Police are investigating what they called a "suspicious" death after a body was found in the Calaveras River on Saturday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department.

At 9:27 a.m. Saturday, first responders were called to a report of a body in the Calaveras River near Alvarado Street and Beeler Street, officials said.

Arriving officers found the body of a man in the water. Police described the body found as that of an Asian man, possibly in his 30s.

The cause of death is unknown, pending an autopsy. The case is currently being considered suspicious.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377.

