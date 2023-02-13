Suspicious death investigation underway in Concord, New Hampshire

A suspicious death investigation is underway in Concord, New Hampshire, authorities announced Monday morning.

The investigation involves a man who was found dead in the Granite State’s capital city, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Authorities said new information will be released as details become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

