Suspicious death investigation underway in Lake Tapps

A woman is dead after a shooting in Pierce County early Thursday.

At 1 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a call about an accidental shooting in the 19100 block of 60th Street East in Lake Tapps, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said.

Deputies said three people were outside a home when the 33-year-old victim was shot.

Deputies gave the woman first aid until medics arrived. She later died at the hospital.

A man and a woman were detained by deputies and are being interviewed by detectives.

Though homicide detectives are investigating, it is not yet known if the shooting was intentional or not.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP